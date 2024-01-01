Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
19-year-old man shot and killed on New Years Day in downtown Mobile
19-year-old man shot and killed on New Years Day in downtown Mobile
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile

Latest News

New laws take effect today in Alabama
New laws take effect today in Alabama
MPD investigating New Years Day homicide
MPD investigating New Years Day homicide
Mayor Stimpson releases statement on deadly New Years Day shooting
Mayor Stimpson releases statement on deadly New Years Day shooting
Mobile, Alabama, police respond on Monday, January 1, 2024, to a shooting on Dauphin Street.
Second straight New Year’s shooting raises alarm among downtown Mobile merchants, visitors