Infrastructure continuing to grow for electric vehicles in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we end 2023 and begin 2024, more electric vehicles are out on the road now than ever before. Experts say makers are selling them for cheaper and government officials are investing in the infrastructure around our state.

“Sales year to date, 23 over 22, through basically December, were up 34%,” said Mark Bentley, Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition Executive Director. “That equates to approximately 10,500 battery electric vehicles and another 4800 plug-in hybrid -- which is gas and plug-in electric.”

Bentley is on his second electric vehicle and he says making the decision was easy, using the lack of maintenance and the fuel cost as a driving factors.

“Little to no maintenance: Rotate and balance the tires and put in window washer fluid for over three years,” said Bentley. “I saved approximately 2/3 on my fuel expense.”

Bentley says three years ago, they worked with ADECA to create the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure or NEVI plan in order to place more charging stations. Alabama is projected to receive nearly $80 million over five years through this plan.

“We have 1,002 miles of interstates and the idea is to have a fast charging station every 50 miles or less and no more than a mile off the interstate,” said Bentley. “We will be built out on the interstates I would think within the next three years.”

As the infrastructure for EV’s is growing, iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer says they’re becoming more affordable.

“It’s really been a result of Elon Musk and Tesla,” he explains. “He has brought down the prices of Teslas so dramatically in the last year that new Teslas are less money. That’s made used Teslas prices fall. The average used car is down about 5% from a year ago. The average used E-V is down about 33% from a year ago.”

He says some demand has pulled back for EVs because of high interest rates. For those who are ready and able to purchase one, you may get a better deal since demand is slowing right now.

“The battery costs have come down about 70% over the past couple of years,” added Bentley. “In addition to that, many models of electric vehicles are eligible to receive federal incentives up to $7,500 per vehicle.”

The latest iSeeCars study shows more than half of new car dealers are selling EVs in the Birmingham-metro areas while a little over 20% of used car dealers are selling them.

