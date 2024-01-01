Advertise With Us
Mayor Stimpson releases statement on deadly New Years Day shooting

The shooting left a 19-year-old man dead.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is speaking out regarding the New Year’s Day shooting that killed a 19-year-old.

The teen was found with a single gunshot wound shortly after midnight in the heart of downtown Mobile.

Police say he was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Any loss of life is tragic and our prayers are with the family of the young man who was killed early this morning. It is very unfortunate that this single, isolated incident occurred downtown after an otherwise safe event that was enjoyed by thousands of people.

Our officers were on the scene within seconds, and are diligently working to bring the individual responsible to justice.

I want to commend the Mobile Police Department for its quick response and for the job they did throughout the entire day and evening yesterday.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

This makes the second deadly New Year’s celebration in a row for the Port City.

Last December, a mass shooting left nine people injured and one man killed.

Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity

24-year-old Jatarious Reives was killed during the gunfire.

Mayor Stimpson sat down with FOX10 News last year and spoke about that tragedy as well.

This most recent shooting is the first homicide of 2024.

