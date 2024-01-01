Second straight New Year’s shooting raises alarm among downtown Mobile merchants, visitors

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police continued searching Monday for a “person of interest” connected to a shooting that occurred just after midnight during the city’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

It was the second time gunfire marred the event, raising alarm among business owners and visitors, alike.

Mike Piercy was at his restaurant, Pat’s Downtown Grill, when gunfire interrupted the New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I heard shots,” said Mike Piercy, who owns Pat’s Downtown Grill on Dauphin Street. “I didn’t see anything, but I heard shots. … I mean, I live by a gun range, so shots being fired isn’t unusual to me. But hearing it that close was a little unsettling.”

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said a 19-year-old man died after getting into an altercation with another man, who fired the fatal shot. The chief said it was unclear what provoked the dispute.

Piercy said his restaurant, less than a block from the shooting, was open at the time and was having a decent night.

“Unfortunately, the situation happened,” he said. “But it’s not involved around the entertainment, the bars or whatever. Unfortunately, it’s random acts. I don’t know if they could have been prevented. There were a huge police presence. And it still happened.”

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the department was out in force in preparation for the event, with about 40 percent more officers in the downtown area.

“Within a half a block, you had uniformed officers there, as well as unmarked police cars that are right here behind me where the incident occurred,” he said.

The shooting took place near Jackson Street, outside of a popular restaurant, although police said it had nothing to do with the eatery. It was not even open at the time.

The shooting, which occurred 15 minutes into the new year happened a block up from a mass shooting sparked chase just before midnight during the previous year’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 23, of Mobile, faces murder and assault charges in connection with that incident in which JaTerious Reives died and Thomas and seven others suffered gunshot wounds. Thomas has claimed he was acting in self-defense.

“This just simply has a way of marring the new year,” Prine said just after the most recent shooting. “And yeah, we’re here. But unfortunately, as I’ve always said, if someone’s intent to hurt or kill someone, there’s very little the police can do.”

Prine and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson both called the shooting an “isolated incident.” Still, it’s not exactly the image Mobile officials want to present to visitors, like Texas residents Ricky and Kathy Burns, who stayed downtown overnight after returning from a cruise.

They said they had attended the cutting of a giant Moon Pie but didn’t make it to the annual Moon Pie drop at midnight.

“Wow, that’s not good,” said Kathy Burns, learning that the city had experienced it’s second New Year’s holiday shooting in as many years.

Added Ricky Burns: “It makes me wonder about coming back to it, anyways, yeah. ‘Cause this is our first time here.”

Fairhope resident Zac Bell, who was eating lunch Monday on Dauphin Street, said he comes downtown once or twice a month. He said he is not overly worried.

“I’m not really nervous about it,” he told FOX10 News. “Just gotta, you know, protect yourself and be aware of your surroundings.”

Prine said he is confident it’s only a matter of time before police make an arrest.

“We’ll investigate it,” he said. “There’s a lot to learn from it. And I’m confident in the abilities of the Police Department to bring this to a resolve.”

