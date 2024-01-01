Advertise With Us
We are starting 2024 off with a little patchy fog

By Michael White
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy New Year! We are starting 2024 off with a little patchy fog but overall the weather should be pretty decent if you have outdoor plans. The sky will be Partly to Mostly Sunny with very low chances of an isolated shower. The rain coverage won’t exceed 20%. As far as temperatures go, other than Christmas we have stayed pretty chilly and we will stay that way this week.

Expect highs this afternoon to reach the mid 60s with low 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Tomorrow will be a Sunny and Cold day so dress warmly. The next active weather day comes Wednesday. We aren’t expecting severe weather, but a large swath of cold rain is headed this way. Winds could gust up to 25mph with highs only in the low 50s and rain lasting most of the day so dress extra warm. Especially the kids as they head back to school!

