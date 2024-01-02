Family identifies man killed in New Year’s Day shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned the name of the 19-year-old victim who was killed during a New Year’s Day shooting.

It happened minutes after midnight in the heart of downtown Mobile, making it the first homicide of 2024.

While family members were not ready to speak out at this time, they are pleading for justice in the death of their loved one.

They’ve identified the victim as Marcus Kennedy Jr.

This is the second deadly shooting in a row during Mobile’s New Year’s celebration, many people say they are tired of the violence.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Monday saying he’s disappointed in the recent violence.

Chief Prine says they do have a person of interest. No suspect is in custody.

If you saw anything or know anything about this shooting call Mobile Police.

