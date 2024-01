MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at the 5800 block of Innsbruck Drive on Monday, Jan 1 at 11:51 a.m.

Personnel arrived in about five minutes and reported heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the residence before crews extinguished the fire

All residents and pets were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

