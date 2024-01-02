Michigan secures Rose Bowl win over Alabama in OT; advances to Championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The two winningest programs in college football history squared off in one of the most storied games in the sport’s history on New Years Day. No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Michigan went head-to-head in the 110th Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Jim Harbaugh has lost 6 straight bowl games but was able to break that trend tonight.

This one wasn’t settled in 60 minutes. It was a back-and-forth game throughout the night.

It was Alabama who got on the board first. Jalen Milroe hands it off to Jase McClellan who finds a hole in the defense.. and takes off down the sideline and into the endzone for the score. a 34 TD run to give Bama the early lead.

Michigan answers right back. J.J. McCarthy finds Blake Corum wide open in the endzone for an eight-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

The Wolverines would tack on another late in the 2nd. McCarthy connects with Tyler Morris who tiptoes down the sideline, dives for the pile on, and Michigan takes their first lead of the game.

The Wolverine defense makes the Tide settle for a field goal and it’s 13-10 going into halftime.

Both offenses were scoreless in the 3rd. Early in the 4th, after a big gain from Milroe to put the tide in great field position, it’s McClellan who punches it in from the two-yard line to put the Tide on top.

Michigan misses a field goal, but Alabama’s Will Reichard hits one from 52-yards out to make it 20-13.

The Wolverines answered right back in just three plays. Roman Wilson comes up with a spectacular catch to keep Michigan alive and tie things up at 20 and send it to overtime.

Michigan strikes first in OT. J.J. McCarthy hands it off to Corum who comes around the outside, takes off down the field, breaking tackles on his way to the endzone for a 17-yard TD run to make it 27-20.

The Crimson Tide with one final chance, Alabama drives down to the three-yard line to set up a fourth-and-goal to keep the game alive. The snap was low, but Jalen Milroe picked it up and tried to run it in, but the Wolverine defense was ready, tackling Milroe at the two-yard line to get the stop and win the Rose Bowl in a dramatic finish.

The Michigan Wolverines are headed to the championship game after defeating Alabama 27-20 in overtime.

Alabama fans gathered together across our area to watch the big game.

Fox10′s Lacey Beasley caught up with some fans at a watch party right here in Mobile to get their reactions to the loss.

Lacey graduated from Alabama and she along with those watching were disappointed.

Robert Ovastrom said the game was intense.

“Edge of my seat, it was a fun game. Good game. Better luck next time.”

George Thompson thought it was a great game, despite Alabama coming up short.

“I don’t think Alabama underestimated. They went in focused, and just didn’t do it. I thought it was a good game, both teams showed up, Michigan showed up a little more. I really think it came right down to it, they fought all the way. At least it was a close game for everybody.”

