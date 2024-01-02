Prosecutors, lawyers in capital case tangle over slain Mobile police officer’s disciplinary history

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The capital murder trial of accused cop killer Marco Antonio Perez is scheduled to get under way later this month, but first a judge must set the ground rules for the testimony.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks on Wednesday will hear arguments on a number of pretrial issues that could have a profound impact on the case. Those include a dispute over whether the jury can hear evidence blemishes in Mobile Officer Sean Tuder’s work history.

Perez, 24, of Thedore, stands accused of fatally shooting Tuder on Jan. 20, 2019, at the Peach Place Inn apartments. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

To win a conviction on the capital charge, prosecutors must prove that Tuder was on duty at the time. Prosecutors last week notified the defense of an alternative aggravating factor – that Perez killed Tuder in order to avoid a lawful arrest on a gun charge.

Prosecutors have asked Brooks to prohibit the defense from making reference to several issues during the trial, including Tuder’s work history and disciplinary record, and to police procedures. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office argues those issues are irrelevant and only would serve to prejudice the jury.

The defense counters in a series of court filings last week that those issues are highly relevant and crucial to Perez’s claim of self-defense.

“All of the above is relevant and material evidence relating to a pertinent trait indicating that Sean Tuder was the initial aggressor,” the defense asserts. “Additionally, the wrongs or acts outlined in the records are not being offered to show conformity therewith but instead are offered to show a common scheme or plan of Tuder to act outside the scope of his lawful authority and duties.”

According to a defense filing, Tuder’s record includes several marks:

In June 2014, while working for the Palatka Police Department in Florida, supervisors cited him for “conduct unbecoming a police officer” for driving 20 mph over the speed limit for a second time in fewer than two months.

In November 2014, an internal review determined he was guilty of insubordination for refusing to follow the order of a superior officer. Records show he “got irate, became confrontational and argumentative” toward his sergeant, according to the defense filing.

In 2013, a supervisor cited him for failure to “follow through with or complete assignments.”

In March 2014, a citizen accused him of reckless driving, and he exhibited immature behavior toward a captain who reprimanded him about it, according to the defense filing.

In June 2014, Tuder resigned from the SWAT after numerous verbal counselings about complaints from his team. In a separate incident, according to the defense, a captain reprimanded him for leaving his key in the car. It also states that Tuder failed to accept constructive criticism.

An August 2014 performance evaluation stated that Tuder had “trouble working with other officers was placed on a six-month probationary period, according to the defense filing.

In March 2015, a sergeant filed a formal complaint accusing Tuder of repeated violations of department rules and recommended he be terminated.

