Taking a Social Media Detox for 2024? Apps to Help

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s that time to make a New Year’s resolution. For 2024 doctors from Cleveland Clinic are recommending a social media detox.

That can be easier said than done. Billions of people use social media to stay in touch with family and friends, meet new people, get information in real time, or to just fill the time.

Health professionals say taking that detox or break, can be good for your personal relationships, career and personal goals.

The good news is there are several applications that offer direct help with that.

AppDetox: Blocks your access to selected apps and lets you allot screen time for different app categories. Paid subscriptions allow more customization and locking options.

Flipd: Completely locks you out of all or selected apps for a set duration. Cannot be undone for that time period, aimed at helping avoid distractions.

Forest: Uses gamification to discourage phone use. You can grow a virtual tree by not using select apps during a set time. If you open those apps, the tree dies. Helps make you more conscious of your social media and phone use.

Offtime: tracks app usage and allows you to schedule “Offtime” when notifications, calls, and app access are blocked. You can customize which apps to restrict.

And while it can seem a bit counterintuitive to use technology against itself, doing so strategically in this case can actually be helpful. The key is to adjust your settings over time until you’ve reached your goal.

Copyright 2024 WALA. All rights reserved.