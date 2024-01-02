Advertise With Us
Hire One

Taking a Social Media Detox for 2024? Apps to Help

Social Media
Social Media(Unsplash | MGN)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s that time to make a New Year’s resolution. For 2024 doctors from Cleveland Clinic are recommending a social media detox.

That can be easier said than done. Billions of people use social media to stay in touch with family and friends, meet new people, get information in real time, or to just fill the time.

Health professionals say taking that detox or break, can be good for your personal relationships, career and personal goals.

The good news is there are several applications that offer direct help with that.

AppDetox: Blocks your access to selected apps and lets you allot screen time for different app categories. Paid subscriptions allow more customization and locking options.

Flipd: Completely locks you out of all or selected apps for a set duration. Cannot be undone for that time period, aimed at helping avoid distractions.

Forest: Uses gamification to discourage phone use. You can grow a virtual tree by not using select apps during a set time. If you open those apps, the tree dies. Helps make you more conscious of your social media and phone use.

Offtime: tracks app usage and allows you to schedule “Offtime” when notifications, calls, and app access are blocked. You can customize which apps to restrict.

And while it can seem a bit counterintuitive to use technology against itself, doing so strategically in this case can actually be helpful. The key is to adjust your settings over time until you’ve reached your goal.

Copyright 2024 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday afternoon they are looking for...
Searcher says body of missing Mississippi man found
19-year-old man shot and killed on New Years Day in downtown Mobile
19-year-old man shot and killed on New Years Day in downtown Mobile
A shooting victim was found in a vehicle in Toulminville. Mobile police are investigating
Police identify homicide victim found shot in Toulminville
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
Prichard PD investigating homicide on South Wilson Avenue
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Mobile

Latest News

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at the 5800 block of Innsbruck Drive on Monday,...
MFRD works fire on Innsbruck
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire call at the 5800 block of Innsbruck Drive on Monday,...
MFRD investigating fire on Innsbruck Drive
Prosecutors, lawyers tangle over slain Mobile police officer’s disciplinary history
Prosecutors, lawyers tangle over slain Mobile police officer’s disciplinary history
Marco Antonio Perez ... charged with capital murder in the death of a police officer.
Prosecutors, lawyers in capital case tangle over slain Mobile police officer’s disciplinary history