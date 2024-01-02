Thousands hit Gulf Shores beaches for annual Polar Bear Dip

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - For thousands of folks along Alabama’s beaches, it just wouldn’t be the New Year without a swim in the Gulf of Mexico. The annual Polar Bear Dip has become a tradition folks really look forward to and drew huge crowds in Gulf Shores New Year’s Day.

Well before the noon dip, folks began flocking to Gulf Place at The Hangout to get pumped up and kick off the New Year with a few thousand of their closest friends. Young and old turned out for the 13th Annual Gulf Shores Polar Bear Dip, many donning interesting costumes, like Libby Needham and her three friends in their chicken attire.

Young and old hit took to the chilly gulf waters to ring in the New Year with a splash (Hal Scheurich)

“I’m just excited. I’m kind of disappointed it’s not colder out because I was hoping it would be a little chilly so it would be a little more daring,” Needham said.

And what would a polar bear dip be without polar bears? One group showed up 19-strong this year. Ellen Murphy started the tradition as one, lone bear five years ago and the trend caught on.

“I think it’s awesome. Whenever I meet good people, I like to introduce them to other good people, and this is what happens,” said Murphy. “It’s just amazing. I love living in Gulf Shores.”

As the clock ticked closer to noon, the crowd inched closer to the water’s edge to get ready for the big plunge. The Polar Bear Plunge has gotten bigger and bigger each year. The Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club, the Hangout and their partners make it possible.

“I love it. You never know what people are going to wear. People dress up in their whacky outfits and come and jump in the gulf, man,” said Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club member and event organizer, Taylor Means. “It’s awesome. It doesn’t get much better than that on New Year’s Day.”

The clock struck noon and the flood gates opened. New Year’s revelers rushed into the waiting surf, trading the mild air temperature for the much colder water. Once the commitment was made, there was no turning back.

“I just got caught up in the crowd and they just pushed me right through,” laughed Brian Wingenroth as he dried off from his swim.

“Well, I was thinking on my way here as I do every year at this time, why are you doing this? I mean, what’s the deal? Then, it occurred to me as it always does…because I can,” added a soaking wet, Steve Means.

All got to start the year off with a splash and a great story to tell.

Gulf water temperature was a chilly 60 degrees. Those who took the full plunge got to warm up with a complimentary cup of hot cocoa afterwards, provided by The Hangout.

Copyright 2024 WALA. All rights reserved.