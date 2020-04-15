MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Crowne Health Care of Mobile say they are turning the tide against COVID-19. They also confirmed that six residents passed away after testing positive for the virus.
In a statement to FOX10 News, officials say, "the courageous day-by-day dedication of the staff of Crowne Health Care of Mobile is helping us turn the tide against the COVID-19 virus. We have had only three residents test positive in the facility in the past week. Today, we have 22 cases in the facility and these residents have been isolated to provide protection for our other residents and to facilitate the higher level of care required. All 22 cases show mild or no symptoms and their condition is stable. When residents develop advanced symptoms they are being transferred to hospitals where a higher level of care is available. Six of our residents after being transferred to hospital care passed away."
The release went on to say, "almost a third of the people infected with the COVID-19 virus never show any symptoms. This fact, plus the delay in getting tests results back from the labs, makes control of the virus in a closed environment like our facility very difficult. For several weeks, Crowne Health Care of Mobile has restricted visitation and implemented infection control protocols in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We are dedicated to our residents and their families to use every resource at our disposal to see us all safely through this crisis."
