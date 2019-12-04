An active shooter is reported at Jackson State University in Mississippi. The university tweeted the following message late Wednesday morning:
We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved.
