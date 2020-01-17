MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --
On Tuesday afternoon, a special ad-hoc committee met to discuss the proposed ordinance to withdraw city services from the police jurisdiction.
At the meeting, the Committee heard from Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson and received a presentation from the County’s Comptroller. The City’s Finance Director also made a presentation on the city’s costs versus revenues of providing public safety services in the police jurisdiction. Attending members of the public were also provided the opportunity to address the issue.
The County’s presentation, which provided the Committee with a different perspective of the amount of costs involved in providing these services, was based on a methodology taken from other municipalities and how they calculate these costs. Materials from both presentations are attached.
“There are still many unanswered questions and there appear to be many potential options for the best way to move forward,” said Councilwoman Bess Rich, chair of the committee. “From amending the current proposal to considering annexing the closest 1.5 mile segment of the jurisdiction and terminating services in the outer segment, there are many viable options on the table that should be considered. With the future of our city in the balance, we need a thoroughly thought out plan before taking action.”
The Committee plans to meet again prior to the February 11th date that the Proposed Ordinance will be back on the agenda. In addition to Councilwoman Rich, Councilman Joel Daves, who authored the proposal, and Councilman Fred Richardson will serve on the committee
