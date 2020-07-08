MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has provided funding for 2.5 million facial coverings for Alabama schools, officials announced on Wednesday.
They say these funds should provide three face coverings per staff member and three per student.
The facial coverings are washable and reusable.
State officials say there is not a statewide mandate for masks. They say local school systems, upon consultation with public health and other officials, will communicate directly with their local community if masks are required for their school system.
Alabama's State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey on June 26 announced that it is the full intention for schools to start back on campus this fall.
He said statewide parents will have options.
According to Mackey, schools will have traditional classes, but also remote options as well for parents not comfortable sending their children back to school.
It's going to be up to local school districts to make their own decisions about how they reopen, and more information should be coming after July 4th.
Days following Mackey's announcement, Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill announced that as of now, classes will resume for students on the board-approved date of August 10.
Baldwin County Public Schools are expected to release education options for students tomorrow, Thursday, July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.