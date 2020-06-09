MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials say based on a reduction in telephone call volume after hours, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) plans to shorten the operating hours of its statewide informational hotline for general COVID-19 questions.
Effective Monday, June 15, the toll-free line will be available from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., seven days a week. If the need presents itself, ADPH officials say the hours can be readjusted quickly.
The hotline allows the public the ability to speak with someone who can provide information or direct them to a contact who can assist them. A general information email option is also available during these hours.
The toll-free hotline number and email address are as follows:
• COVID-19 General Information phone number is 800-270-7268.
• The COVID-19 General Information Email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
In addition, a toll-free phone line will continue to provide information about available testing sites and hours of operation statewide. This phone number is 888-264-2256. Callers are asked for their ZIP Code to help locate the site nearest them.
The ADPH website at https://wwwalabamapublichealth.gov also offers information and guidance about COVID-19 recommendations.
Frequently asked questions are answered at https://alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/faq.html.
