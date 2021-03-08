MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama ABC Board has released Alabama Beverage Online Services (AL-BOSS), a new smartphone app created to improve the shopping experience for ABC store customers, officials announced Monday.
AL-BOSS is designed to address the most immediate needs of consumers. The app allows customers to:
- Search for available products sitting on every ABC store shelf in the state of Alabama (The app does not display allocated and private label products)
- Find ABC stores nearest a user’s location
- Learn the latest news concerning tastings and limited releases
- Rate products and stores for future reference
And, much more.
"This launch is the next step in our goal to continually provide a better shopping experience for our customers,” ABC Administrator Mac Gipson said. "We live in a mobile world where people expect to quickly and easily find information. AL-BOSS addresses our customers’ most important shopping needs."
The key feature is it gives users the ability to quickly find any item in ABC’s store inventory and displays the stores closest to the user that has that item.
It also provides users with current information regarding ABC’s monthly allocated product releases, barrel releases, in-store events and tastings, and the annual limited release sweepstakes.
AL-BOSS maybe downloaded and used by anyone 21 years of age or older and is available now for download at Google Play and the iOS App Store.
Click here for a detailed look at the features of the AL-BOSS app: https://alabcboard.gov/mobile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.