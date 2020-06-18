TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --According to rolltide.com, Alabama and Ohio State announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2027 and 2028 seasons on Thursday.
The first game will take place in Columbus on Sept. 18, 2027, with the Buckeyes coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2028. It is the first home-and-home meeting between OSU and Alabama.
