The Alabama Department of Education is holding an online meeting this morning regarding special education and plans to restart schools.
The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. FOX10 News will stream the meeting here.
The Alabama Department of Education is holding an online meeting this morning regarding special education and plans to restart schools.
The meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. FOX10 News will stream the meeting here.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.