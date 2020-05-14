MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Effective immediately, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for 15 counties in south Alabama including Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington, officials announced on Thursday.
They say dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior. Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve.
As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.
