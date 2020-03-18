Viruc Outbreak Election 2020 Florida

A voter, left, leaves a polling station after voting in Florida's primary election, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. As Florida officials try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state's voters headed to the polls and cast ballots in the Democratic presidential primary. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday said she was delaying the runoff election until July 14. 

"Y'all, this is not a decision I've taken likely," she said at a news conference. 

