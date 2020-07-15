MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s 15th annual back-to-school sales tax holiday is this Friday through Sunday.
A number of items, such as gloves, diapers and hosiery will be exempt from the state’s sales tax. Local sales tax may apply.
While traditional school supplies under $50 like book bags, paper, and writing utensils are exempt, there are also many everyday items on the list.
Below are some of the other items that will be tax free:
Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less
Cellophane Tape
Personal Digital Assistants
Computers, printers and laptops that are $750 or less
Books $30 or less
The Alabama Department of Revenue has the complete list of tax-exempt items and participating counties and cities.
