MALBIS, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama's first Diverging Diamond Interchange will open Wednesday morning in Baldwin County.
The interchange at Interstate 10 and Highway 181 in Malbis will reopen at 4:30 a.m. It has been closed since Sunday night.
Drivers will find a new configuration that is safer, according to ALDOT.
