MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: A missing child alert for a 9-year-old Montgomery boy has been canceled.
No additional information about 9-year-old Ezra Redden or the alert was released.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 9-year-old Ezra Redden.
According to a missing child alert from ALEA, the 9-year-old was last seen on June 19, 2020 in the area of Hickory Street in Montgomery.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ezra Redden, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at (334) 215-7867 or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.