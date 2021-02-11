Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
They say 27-year-old Valerie Holt of Mount Vernon was injured when the 2007 Toyota Highlander collided head-on with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Devin Jones, 20, of Citronelle.
Officials say the crash occurred on Coy Smith Highway near Byrd Pitt Road, in the Calcedeaver community.
Jones left the scene of the crash on foot immediately after the crash, according to authorities.
ALEA Troopers are asking for anyone with any information to contact 251-660-2300. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
