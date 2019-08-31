Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials have released the names of the individuals involved in Friday's fiery crash on the Bayway.
The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Estrelita Tuazon Naranja of Pensacola. Officials say 59-year-old James Powell Robertsdale was the other driver.
At approximately 5:26 a.m. on Friday, August 30, Alabama State Troopers were notified of a traffic incident on the I-10 Bayway near the 34.4-mile marker, ALEA officials report.
They say a 2010 Ford Fusion was eastbound when, for reason(s) that remain under investigation, it experienced a disabling event and came to rest near the inside retaining wall. The driver of the Ford activated the emergency flashers and exited the vehicle.
Officials say shortly thereafter, a 2011 International truck collided with the rear of the Ford. During the crash, the victim—who was previously driving the Ford—went over the retaining wall and into the Blakeley River area of the Mobile delta.
The truck, which was contracted to carry U.S. mail, caught fire and was completely burned; its driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim was recovered by Marine Patrol Troopers a short time later and pronounced dead at the scene.
