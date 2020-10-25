ELECTiC Ala, (WALA) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement asking for the public's help in locating two missing children from the state of Indiana. Theses children were last seen in Alabama.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Sheridan Police Department, Indiana is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Savannah Mirrah Mills 12-year-old and Racheal Maria Mills 10-year-old who were taken from their residence in Sheridan, Indiana. They were last seen on October 24, 2020 around 10pm in the Eclectic, Al. area with their non-custodial mom, Dona Garcia. They may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer, Al. tag 5040BD4. If anyone has information regarding the whereabout of Savannah and Racheal Mills please contact the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911."
