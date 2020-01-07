The History Museum of Mobile is gearing up for a new special exhibition. Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped the World opens January 10, 2020 through April 5, 2020. You can also attend a fun wine event on January 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wine tasting across the Roman Empire with Firehouse Wine Bar & Shop is coming to town! Purchase your tickets for $10 before January 16, 2020 or $15 at the door.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit historymuseumofmobile.com. You can also find tickets on their Facebook page.
Details include:
Ancient Rome: The Empire That Shaped the World special exhibition opening January 10 through April 5, 2020.
Wine Tasting Across the Roman Empire with Firehouse Wine Bar & Shop
When: January 16, 2020
Where: History Museum of Mobile
Hours: 5-7 p.m.
For more information, contact the History Museum of Mobile.
111 S. Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 208-7569
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.