NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person says Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brees left Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.
The Saints lost the game 27-9.
Brees is the NFL's all-time leader in completions and yards passing.
He has missed only one full game because of an injury in his previous 13 seasons with New Orleans.
