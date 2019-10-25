ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 2019 Williams Station Day event planned for Atmore Saturday has been canceled because of the inclement weather threat. FOX10 News has been told the event will not be rescheduled this year, and the 2020 edition of Williams Station Day will be planned for the fourth October of next year.
Atmore's 2019 Williams Station Day event canceled due to inclement weather
