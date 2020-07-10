AUBURN, Ala. --Auburn University releases their plans for the 2020-2021 academic year and the changes they made to prepare for the risk of COVID-19.
Students will be on campus this fall. There will be a modified academic calendar with classes in session from August 17 to November 24 with final exams delivered remotely.
New course formats will be in place this fall. Classes will be in one of the following formats: face-to-face, online, blended, or HyFlex.
For more information on the 2020-2021 academic year, click here.
