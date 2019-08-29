According to the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, below are 15 apps every parent should look for on their child's cell phone and/or tablet. Officials say these are apps used by predators to line up sex with kids.
Commander Kevin R. Levy with the Cyber Division of the Mobile Police Department says parents should always remain vigilant in monitoring their child's online activity.
“All parents should remain vigilant in their routine monitoring of their child’s activity online. This includes asking questions about who their child is communicating with, why their child is communicating with that person or a group of people, and what specifically they are talking about," he said. "Parental vigilance is especially important when it comes to keeping your kids safe from the dangers posed by malicious apps and secretive chat groups on social media and cellular devices.
"If a child is hiding their account from a parent, or conversing with someone who is masking their identity, via social media tool, cell phone app, or otherwise, find out why," Levy continued. "If you cannot answer some of these basic questions, your child may venture too far into a danger zone, simply from the palm of their hand."
Back in July, FOX10 News told you how authorities in Sarasota County, Fla. arrested 25 people during a human-trafficking operation by using internet-based ads, online apps and social media sites.
Some of the apps on the list are:
MEETME, a dating social media app that allows users to connect with people based on geographic proximity. As the app's name suggest, users are encouraged to meet in person.
WHATSAPP, a popular messaging app that allows users to send texts, photos, voicemails, and make calls and video chats worldwide. the app uses an internet connection on smart phones and computers.
BUMBLE, is similar to the popular dating app, "Tinder." However, it requires women to make the first contact. Kids have been known to use Bumble to create fake accounts and falsify their age.
LIVE.ME, a live-streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find out a broadcaster's exact location. Users can earn 'coins' as a way to pay minors for photos.
ASK.FM is known for cyber bullying. The app encourages users to allow anonymous people to ask them questions.
GRINDR, a dating app geared towards gay, bi and transgender people. The app gives users options to chat, share photos and meet up based on a smartphone's GPS.
TIKTOK, a new mobile device app that is popular with kids for creating and sharing short videos with very limited privacy controls. Users are vulnerable to bullying and explicit content.
SNAPCHAT, is one of the most popular apps in recent years. While the app promises users can take a photo/video and it will disappear. New features include including 'stories' allow users to view content for up to 24 hours.
HOLLA, a self-proclaimed 'addicting' video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world in just seconds. Reviewers say they have been confronted with racial slurs, explicit content and more.
CALCULATOR%, is only one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files and browser history.
SKOUT, is a location based dating app and website. While users under 17-years-old are unable to share private photos, kids can easily create an account using a different age.
BADOO, a dating and social networking app where users can chat, share photos and videos and connect based on location. While the app is intended for adults only, teens are known to create profiles.
KIK, allows anyone to contact and direct message your child. Kids can bypass traditional text messaging features. KIK gives users unlimited access to anyone, anywhere, anytime.
WHISPER, is an anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. It also reveals a user's location so people can meet up.
HOT OR NOT encourages users to rate your profile, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The goal of the app is to hook up.
