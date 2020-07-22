Covid-19 has put a new emphasis on cleaning and sanitation, especially in places like schools.
FOX10 News has been asking questions about how school system leaders plan to sanitize school buildings and school buses.
And we're getting some answers.
Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler says, "To me, the priority is the safety and health and cleanliness of our students and employees."
Tyler says the school system has a warehouse full of products they're moving to schools, including one product that kills for 24 hours.
He also says buildings will be sprayed every night.
Tyler says, "If there is an infection in a classroom, the classroom will be moved out, we will go in. If there's, like a, somebody gets sick in the classroom, we will clean that classroom and we will have students back in there within 30 minutes or 45 minutes."
Tyler says school buses will be sprayed every night and cleaned at the end of the morning route so they'll be clean for the afternoon.
He says germicide dispensers will be on the buses, too, and windows open for ventilation, weather permitting.
But Tyler wants parents to be aware of one thing.
He says, "So you're going to see crowded buses. If that concerns you, you might want to seek alternative form of transportation for your child."
Saraland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Milner says the system has a contracted cleaning crew for disinfection and sanitizing all buildings.
Milner says "They have been trained on, if we have an identified incident of COVID-19, of sanitizing and cleaning the rooms. With that said, again, this is an airborne virus."
Milner says they'll be misting the buses between routes with a disinfectant that kills the virus.
But he's encouraging parents if they use the school bus as a luxury.
Milner says "Please drive your child to school. Because we want to try to limit the number of kids on the bus so we can have a little distance."
