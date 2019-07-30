The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department will host a special, back-to-school edition of Friday at the Firehouse on August 2, 2019. MFRD invites the public to join for an open-house style meet & greet with games, station tours, and hands-on learning to promote public fire education and community involvement.
All are welcome for an evening of firefighter fun before the start of the 2019-2020 school year! MFRD will be accepting donations of school supplies for local, elementary school students.
Friday at the Firehouse will take place at Berger Fire Station (Station 28), 7050 Old Military Rd in Theodore, from 5:30-7:00 PM.
