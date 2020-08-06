With the pandemic, some parents may be neglecting or purposely staying away from regular doctor visits to keep from catching the virus.
But doctors say that could be dangerous, especially for children going back to school.
Health experts say children may get vision screenings at school, but they should also see an eye doctor for an eye exam.
Dr. Rodney Taylor, an optometrist with the Mobile County Health Department, said, "Those screenings, for the most part, only catch or capture nearsightedness. They rarely capture or detect farsightedness."
And Dr. Taylor said detecting farsightedness is important especially with the advent of virtual learning.
He said, "Uncorrected farsightedness can lead to tiredness, sleepiness."
Dr. Anne Marie Arcinietas-Bernal with the University of Alabama-Birmingham says parents should also be on the lookout for potential problems.
She says, in the first year, parents should watch for what she calls an abnormal red reflex.
Dr. Arcinietas-Bernal said, "In photos when you don't see the same type of red eye appearance, in both eyes, parents are sort of familiar with this phenomenon from reading parent magazines, that's certainly something urgent that needs to be evaluated."
Dr. Arcinietas-Bernal also says parents should look for an unusual lack of development in visual behavior.
In years 2 through 5, she says vision screenings are important in identifying problems.
Dr. Arcinietas-Bernal said, "And, also, any type of eye muscle issue. If parents are really concerned that they're seeing an eye turn in or an eye wander out, that's usually something we recommend to go ahead and get evaluated because of the urgency of potential vision loss from not using that eye."
The American Optometric Association says studies have consistently linked school performance to poor vision and visual disorders.
