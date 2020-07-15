FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- A local priest hospitalized after suffering complications from COVID-19 is now recovering at home.
After spending a week in Thomas Hospital, Father Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church was released Wednesday afternoon. The church says Zoghby is still weak, but he is healing and recovering.
Zoghby was the first of three priests in the Mobile area to test positive for COVID in July.
Father Jim Cink of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort and Father Norbert Jurek of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Student Center in Mobile were both diagnosed, but they were not hospitalized.
