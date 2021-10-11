The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teenager reported missing since Friday.
According to investigators, family members have not heard from 18-year-old Brianna Brewer since the night of October 8.
Anyone who can provide more information is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 251-937-0202.
