BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff's office is investigating a murder-suicide.
They say on Sunday, June 14, 2020, deputies responded to the 22000 block of Ard Rd. in Robertsdale to conduct a welfare concern check.
Officials say upon arrival, deputies located a female and a male inside the house deceased. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office responded and worked the scene.
Authorities say based on the evidence discovered, it appears the deaths are related to a domestic related murder-suicide. Both subjects were shot and no one else was on scene when the shooting occurred.
Authorities identified the deceased as 24-year-old Katherine Clark of Robertsdale and 41-year-old Mark Andrews of Theodore.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Investigations Command of the Sheriff’s Office 251-972-8589 or 251-937-0202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.