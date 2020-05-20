SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - According to authorities, 61-year-old John Thompson of Spanish Fort turned himself in to the corrections center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. They say Thompson was charged with four counts of possession of obscene material.
Officials say investigators executed a search warrant on Thompson’s residence on May 14. During the search they say several electronic devices were seized and analyzed. Obscene material was located and he was charged.
Thompson has since bonded out.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.