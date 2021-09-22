MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of Mobile invites the public to an outdoor concert featuring Big Daddy Weave on Friday, Oct. 1, on the campus lawn.
Tickets are $5 each for the 7 p.m. concert featuring the Dove Award-winning Christian recording artists. Purchase tickets at umobile.edu/homecoming.
The concert is part of year-long celebration of the University of Mobile’s 60th Diamond Anniversary.
Big Daddy Weave is an award-winning, contemporary Christian rock band formed at the University of Mobile by Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Joe Shirk, and Jeremy Redmon, all students at who had a passion for leading worship. In 2013, Brian Beihl joined the group as drummer.
Big Daddy Weave, now based in Nashville, Tennessee, has released nine albums with over 100 songs and traveled all over the world, spreading the freedom they found in Christ.
In addition, alumni, parents, faculty, staff and students are invited to participate in more homecoming festivities throughout the weekend that include a disc golf tournament, soccer tailgate and much more.
For more information about Homecoming Weekend Oct. 1-2 and to register for the concert and other alumni events, visit umobile.edu/homecoming.
