Black Lives Matter Prayer March in Midtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local musician organized a prayer march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Mobile.
Alexis Bell, also known as Strate, said the peaceful protest is a way "to ask for God's help with the injustice of African Americans."
The protest started at Public Safety Memorial Park in Midtown at 3 p.m. The group then marched to Mobile Police Headquarters where they prayed with police officers.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste then answered questions from the group. Hear what everyone had to say Sunday night on FOX10 News at 9 p.m.
