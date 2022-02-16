MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a significant moment for Black History Month and the city of Mobile. Two trailblazing women being honored for their work and the legacy they leave behind.
A portrait of Dora Franklin Finley, the founder of the African American Heritage Trail in Mobile and her sister Joycelyn, the Vice President of the organization was presented to the History Museum of Mobile and the Finley/Franklin family.
Brothers, Karlos Finley and James H. Finley did the honors and revealed the painting of their sisters who have done a lot to preserve and enhance African American history in Mobile.
Karlos and James Finley said they were astonished with how well the artist from Los Angeles captured their sisters.
"This artist captured my sisters in such a beautiful and amazing way, it's a merit of emotions that I'm experiencing still, said Karlos Finley, "we're just so very appreciative that their contribution to our city, state, nation and world is being recognized in such a beautiful fashion."
The family hopes the Dora Franklin Finely African American Heritage Trail will continue to help history come to life by linking historic contributions and events with significant locations around Mobile.
If you would like to find out more about about the trail or take a tour, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.