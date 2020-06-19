Prichard, Ala. (WALA)-- As thousands across the nation commemorate Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration honoring the end of slavery in the United States, along the Gulf Coast a march and rally in Prichard Friday evening kicked off a weekend of events.
This year marks 155 years since the last enslaved African Americans were liberated in America.
“Of course we all in our lives have celebrated Independence Day, fourth of July which is properly so, but it’s also great to recognize that there were some of us that were still enslaved and to know that we was freed and acknowledgment of that in 1865,” said Prichard Councilman Lorenzo Martin.
Dozens rallied in Prichard starting the festivities with a Black Lives Matter march before a night of food, fun and reflection.
Eva Boyd made a point to be at the Juneteenth celebration to help educate youth, even preparing traditional African foods and drinks for them to taste.
She says it’s not just about teaching children though, but teaching everyone the history behind it.
“It’s a part of everybody’s history. It’s our history. It don’t matter about color or race,” said Boyd.
Recognizing how far our country has come in the century and a half since and how much more still needs to be done in the fight against systemic racism.
“It’s not about anything else than that. It's because everyday I have to wake up with three strikes against me, I'm young, I'm black and I'm a male,” said Cameron Gildersleeve.
