PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A decision will be made Friday morning to determine whether the famed Pensacola Beach Air Show will continue as planned, or if Tropical Storm Barry will cause cancellations or delays.
The Santa Rosa Island Authority says it's meeting at 8 a.m. to make a determination as heavy rains are predicted across the Gulf because of Tropical Storm Barry.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have a dress rehearsal slated for Friday at 2 p.m. over Pensacola Beach prior to their main show Saturday at the same time. The Blue Angels wowed beach-goers Thursday afternoon with a practice run, despite the Gulf waters being closed to the public.
The heavy rain and winds from Tropical Storm Barry have put much of the air show in limbo; but an answer regarding Friday's activities is expected before noon.
