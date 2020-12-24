BAY MINETTE, Ala. --According to Chief Al Tolbert of the Bay Minette Police Department, Erica Lashay Bryars was stopped for a traffic violation after a brief pursuit. He states drugs and firearms could be seen in plain view.
A search of the car was then conducted and they were able to find synthetic marijuana (spice), marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.
All these items were seized as evidence.
He also states that a newborn baby was in the back seat and that DHR responded to the scene and created a safety plan for the child.
