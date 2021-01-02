SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Multiple agencies responded to Meaher State Park after a body was found in the water.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office confirms a body was found on the south end of the park Saturday morning.
ALEA, Spanish Fort Police, and the Daphne Search and Rescue Team were also on scene.
At this time, investigators are still working to determine the cause of death and how the body came to be in the water.
