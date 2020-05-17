ESCAMBIA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) The body of a man who went missing Saturday near the Flora-Bama lounge has been found.
According to the ECSO the body of 43 year-old David Trammell was found in the water near the Flora-Bama early Sunday morning. Mr. Trammell was last seen near the water behind the Flora-Bama Saturday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.