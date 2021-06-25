JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Taranekia Marie Amerson, 27 years old, of Moss Point was arrested by the Moss Point Police Department on June 24, 2021, for a MDOC Probation and Parole violation warrant.
Today, Amerson was charged with Hindering Prosecution, by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division, in relation to the homicide investigation.
Amerson is also the victim’s mother.
County Court Judge Mark Watts also set her bail at $10,000 with a hold for MDOC.
