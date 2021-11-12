MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bond has been set at $120,000 for one of three suspects charged in a home invasion and robbery.
Police say it happened on Pecan Street this past February.
Amanda Bradley is accused of helping Jaquesa Bradley and her son Jaquerus Bradley break into the house to attack and rob the victim. Shots were fired at some point, wounding two of the suspects.
Amanda Bradley is charged with robbery, burglary and assault.
