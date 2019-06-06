(CNN) -- One person has died in connection with an accident reported by West Point on Thursday morning near a training site, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The West Point Military Academy said Thursday morning there had been "an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. "Katie Felder, a spokeswoman for West Point, told CNN there was an accident but could not immediately provide further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.